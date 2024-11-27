Sangeet Chaudhary joins FCB Interface Delhi as EVP and Head of Office

FCB Interface, a part of FCB Group India, is pleased to announce Sangeet Chaudhary's appointment as executive vice president and head of office for its Delhi operations. Sangeet brings over 18 years of experience in marketing and advertising across multiple sectors, including telecom, automobile, FMCG, consumer durables, and more.

Throughout her career, Sangeet has worked on brands like Samsung, Bacardi, BMW, Dabur, and many others, delivering impactful marketing solutions and driving business growth. Her expertise spans across categories such as telecom (Samsung, Huawei, Honor), alcobev (Bacardi, Grey Goose, Dewar's), automobiles (BMW, General Motors), FMCG (Dabur, Nutralite, Dhara), and consumer durables (Samsung refrigerators, printers), among others.

Gaurav Dudeja, CEO of FCB Interface, commented, "Our Gurgaon office has been on a rapid growth path, and it now needs a leadership core to propel it to the next level. Sangeet's diverse experience and strategic mindset make her a perfect fit for this mandate. She has handled large and complex mandates in her earlier roles in marketing and advertising agencies. I'm confident that under her leadership, we will significantly scale up the office to deliver our very high ambitions of growth and glory."

Sharing her excitement about this new role, Sangeet said, "I am truly excited to join FCB Interface and to collaborate with such inspiring leaders as Dheeraj, Gaurav, and Rakesh. FCB's legacy of excellence and commitment to a holistic approach in serving clients is remarkable, and I am eager to help build a culture driven by growth and creativity."