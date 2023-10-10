Sanghamitra Bhargov joins Cashfree Payments as Director - PR & Corporate Communications

She will be closely working with the founders to further boost and build brand visibility.
Sanghamitra Bhargov has joined Cashree Payments as director - PR and corporate communications.
In her current role, Bhargov will develop a comprehensive media strategy and reinforce the company's goals, aspirations, business objectives and impact. She will be closely working with the founders to further boost and build brand visibility. She has a proven track record of contributing to brands such as BYJU’S, Flipkart, Titan, Nokia among others. As a communications leader, Bhargov's specialities lie in implementing brand communication strategies, managing executive and crisis communications, handling internal and external communications, shaping media narratives and more.
Akash Sinha, CEO and co-founder, Cashfree Payments, said, "We are delighted to welcome Sangamitra to our Cashfree Payments family, enhancing our leadership team. With her extensive experience and diverse skill set, she is the ideal candidate to lead corporate communications as we navigate this exciting new phase of sustainable growth. Her strategic thinking and communication expertise will be instrumental in helping us create even more value for our stakeholders."
Speaking on her appointment, Bhargov said, "I am happy to join Cashfree Payments during its new phase of growth, as it stands at the forefront of innovation with industry-first solutions that address multiple gaps in the digital payments landscape. Starting my journey in the Indian fintech ecosystem is exciting as it continues to witness exponential growth, embracing new technologies and business models and redefining financial services for businesses and users."