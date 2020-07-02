Sanjay Gupta elevated to Marketing Director, APAC at Uber

He will be based out of Gurgaon office.
Uber has recently elevated Sanjay Gupta to the role of marketing director, APAC. Previously he was the global brand director for around 1 year and was based at San Francisco. Sanjay joined the cab hailing company in 2017 as head Of marketing India South Asia and was promoted as marketing director, US & Canada in 2019.
Before joining Uber, Gupta was working with Urban Ladder as chief marketing officer. Prior to that he was with Marico and Accenture. Sanjay holds a PGDBM in Marketing from MDI Gurugram and a degree in Economic Honors from SRCC.