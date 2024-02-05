Sanjay Jaju appointed as the new I&B secretary

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Jaju has taken over the role from Apurva Chandra, who has been appointed as the new Health secretary.
Sanjay Jaju, a senior bureaucrat, has been appointed as the new Information and Broadcasting (I&B) secretary. The new appointment is issued in an order by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, as reported by The Indian Express.
Earlier, Apurva Chandra, a 1988-batch IAS officer from Maharashtra cadre, was handling the position. He has been appointed as new health secretary now.
Jaju, a 1992-batch IAS officer from Telangana cadre, is presently serving in his home cadre. He is working as the additional secretary to the government of India in Department of Defence Production since 2018.
Prior to this, Jaju has worked as director of National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation, secretary of the Andhra Pradesh government in the Electronics, IT and Communications Department, commissioner and ex-officio secretary of the Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department and many more public service roles.