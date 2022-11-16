By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Sanjay Joshi joins Dainik Bhaskar as chief business officer

He was earlier the executive director at Wonder Cement.

Dainik Bhaskar has appointed Sanjay Joshi as its chief business officer. He was earlier the executive director at Wonder Cement. 

An alumni of IIM Calcutta, he has worked with Everest Industries and Asian Paints in the past. 

During his last stint at Wonder Cement, where he worked for almost four years, he was responsible for driving revenue growth, ensuring logistics operate at optimum cost and maintaining timely market delivery. He also drove the digital roadmap of the organisation.

