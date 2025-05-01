Sanjay Khanna takes over the additional charge of Chairman & MD of BPCL

Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), an oil and gas company, announced today that Sanjay Khanna has assumed additional charge as the chairman and managing director (MD) of the company. Currently he serves as the director (refineries) in the company. Additionally, Raj Kumar Dubey has taken over the additional charge of director (marketing) of the company. Currently Dubey serves as the Director (HR) on the board of BPCL.

Advertisment

Khanna is a chemical engineering graduate from National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli and Postgraduate in Finance Management from Mumbai University, he has over 3 decades of experience in refinery operations and technical services.

Prior to becoming director (Refineries) he headed Kochi and Mumbai Refineries of BPCL. As executive director of Kochi Refinery, he played a key role in commissioning the first ‘Niche Petrochemical’ project of BPCL, Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project (PDPP).

Sanjay Khanna also serves as a director on the Boards of Bharat Petro Resources and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals. Additionally, Khanna is also the current chairperson of ‘Technical Committee for petroleum Refineries’ under Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG).

Dubey comes with a distinguished career spanning over 35 years in business and human capital development, Dubey is an alumnus of NIT Allahabad with a degree in Mechanical Engineering and has also acquired Masters of Business Administration from International Centre for Promotion of Enterprises, Ljubljana, Slovenia.