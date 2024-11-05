Sanjay Nagpal joins The Times of India as Chief Product & Technology Officer

Sanjay Nagpal has joined Bennett Coleman & Co. ( The Times of India) as chief product and technology officer. He is an IT professional with more than 25 years of experience in software development, product management, technology architecture, GenAI, Security, DevOps, and Cloud Infrastructure.

In his last assignment as chief information officer at the India Today Group, Sanjay Nagpal led technology initiatives across digital-first and legacy brands, shaping product strategies for Aaj Tak, India Today, GNT, and magazines like Business Today, Cosmopolitan, and Reader's Digest. He was also instrumental in Gen AI projects, creating India’s first virtual news anchor and developing an AI tool to support content generation through AI and machine learning.

Prior to India Today Group, Sanjay worked with Times Internet, where he managed large technology infrastructure, middleware applications, remote data centre operations.

As CPTO at BCCL, Sanjay will drive transformative, technology-led initiatives to enhance the editorial tech stack and integrate consumer data across functions. Working closely with editorial leadership, he will focus on modernising newsroom workflows, integrating AI, and establishing a unified editorial tech stack (including CMS, DAM, Archive, ePaper, Gen AI, and more) to enhance agility and productivity. Additionally, he will work with brand leadership to leverage technology to integrate and activate consumer data across functions. He will design and develop tech innovations to create new products that will strengthen the print business, and support BCCL's growth in an evolving media landscape.