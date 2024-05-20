Sanjay Trehan joins IMAGO as advisor for India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
IMAGO, a global visual content provider headquartered in Berlin, with over 500 million images and videos from News, Sports, Entertainment, and Creative, has appointed Sanjay Trehan in an advisory role. Trehan is a seasoned digital and new media consultant with a proven track record in the industry. Passionate about technology and its applications, he provides guidance to leading companies in the areas of digital media, marketing, adtech, content and subscription.
Sophie Romeiss, chief operating officer (COO) at IMAGO, commented, “This collaboration with Sanjay, a digital media pioneer and expert, is set to mark a significant step forward in our commitment to expanding our reach and providing world-class services in dynamic markets such as India. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring and look forward to growing together.”
Sanjay Trehan is currently associated with notable names such as AdPushup and YuktaMedia, and also offers advisory services to PwC India's Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) practice. Prior to his current endeavours, Trehan held executive positions at prominent media organisations such as HT Media, Times Internet and NDTV, as well as spearheading initiatives at MSN at Microsoft India. He played a pivotal role in crafting their GTM strategies for global partnerships and facilitating expansion efforts. He also mentors emerging businesses, aiding them in scaling operations, enhancing audience engagement, and exploring innovative revenue channels.
On his appointment, Trehan said, “I am delighted to be associated with IMAGO, one of the leading global players in visual content, and looking forward to growing their footprint in India, a market which has huge potential and possibilities.”