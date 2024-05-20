Sanjay Trehan joins IMAGO as advisor for India

Sanjay Trehan is currently associated with notable names such as AdPushup and YuktaMedia, and also offers advisory services to PwC India's Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) practice. Prior to his current endeavours, Trehan held executive positions at prominent media organisations such as HT Media, Times Internet and NDTV, as well as spearheading initiatives at MSN at Microsoft India. He played a pivotal role in crafting their GTM strategies for global partnerships and facilitating expansion efforts. He also mentors emerging businesses, aiding them in scaling operations, enhancing audience engagement, and exploring innovative revenue channels.