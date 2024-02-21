Sanjay Trehan joins YuktaMedia as Advisor

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He is also associated with companies like AdPushup, EssentiallySports and is also an advisor to PwC India’s TMT practice.
YuktaMedia, an ERP solution provider for media houses and publishers in India, US and elsewhere, has announced the onboarding of Sanjay Trehan as strategic advisor to accelerate the growth and impact on the global media ecosystem to make it connected, transparent, and inclusive.
Aditya Bhelande, founder and CEO of YuktaMedia, said, “YuktaMedia is in an exciting growth phase now! We are engaged with India’s largest media houses who rely on our YuktaOne media ERP for running various functions of their mission critical ad business, all the way from lead generation to billing and reconciliation. We have rapidly evolved from our focus on Digital and expanded it to Broadcasting / TV, Print, OTT, and OOH. Today YuktaOne Media ERP is being leveraged as the go-to digital transformation technology for Media Houses to navigate the current turbulent times and come out bigger and stronger.”
Trehan is a CXO consultant in the new media business and works with several industry giants. He has a keen interest in technology and works in an advisory role with top brands in digital media, marketing, and advertising. He is associated with companies like AdPushup, EssentiallySports and is also an advisor to PwC India’s TMT practice. He mentors young companies to help scale their business, audience acquisition, and explore new revenue streams.
In the past, Trehan held leadership positions in top media companies like NDTV, HT Media, Times Internet, etc. He also led MSN at Microsoft India. He was a key player in developing GTM strategies for their global partnerships and expansion.
Talking about his association with YuktaMedia, Trehan said: “I am delighted to be associated with YuktaMedia, one of the best kept secrets in the publishing ERP space. It was humbling to meet Aditya and learn of the company’s impressive footprint and plans. I am looking forward to contributing to its global growth strategy and enthused by the opportunity.”
YuktaMedia works at the intersection of ad monetisation (direct + programmatic), sales (CRM + OMS) and finance for digital, print, broadcast and OTT. YuktaOne Media ERP includes a cloud- based suite of digital transformation solutions that offer data analytics, workflow automation, and GenAI capabilities, enabling publishers and media houses to adapt to the changing content consumption pattern as well as manage their ad revenue by streamlining workflow, harnessing data, and increasing efficiency and revenue through automation.