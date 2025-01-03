Sanjay Trehan takes on advisory role at Quizzly.ai in India

Quizzly.ai, an AI-driven platform specialising in audience engagement and real-time survey-based insights, announces the appointment of Sanjay Trehan as an advisor for India. In this new role, Trehan will leverage his extensive experience in digital media and technology to spearhead the adoption and expansion of Quizzly.ai across the Indian market.

Quizzly.ai is developed by Vuukle, a Google-certified publishing partner, and is powered by US-patented technology that integrates interactive quizzes with contextual surveys to deliver actionable insights in real-time. It is trusted by major global brands such as Citigroup, IDFC Bank, Cetaphil, and HDFC Life Insurance.

“I’m thrilled to join Quizzly.ai and contribute to its exciting journey in India,” said Sanjay Trehan. “Quizzly.ai has the potential to redefine how brands engage with their audiences, offering a powerful platform that provides actionable insights in real-time. The platform’s adoption by leading global brands is a testament to its value, and I look forward to accelerating its growth in the Indian market.”

Previously, Trehan has held leadership positions at prominent media organisations, including HT Media, Times Internet, NDTV, and MSN for Microsoft India, where he led strategic initiatives and drove go-to-market strategies that shaped the digital landscape. His deep expertise in scaling tech innovations and cultivating global partnerships aligns perfectly with Quizzly.ai’s mission to revolutionise how businesses and publishers engage with audiences through interactive, real-time insights.

His current role as an advisor to PwC India’s Technology, Media, and Telecommunications (TMT) practice complements his background in consulting and strategic advisory. The appointment of Sanjay Trehan is a pivotal step for Quizzly.ai as it continues to expand its presence and enhance its market offering.

“His deep industry insights, coupled with his proven track record in driving growth, are expected to accelerate Quizzly.ai’s adoption in India and elevate its positioning as a leader in AI-powered audience engagement and data-driven insights”, said Ravi Mittal, founder and CEO.

As Quizzly.ai prepares to scale its solutions for a growing number of brands, publishers, and digital-first companies, Trehan’s leadership will be instrumental in navigating the unique challenges and opportunities in India’s digital ecosystem.