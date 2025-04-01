Sanjeev Kulkarni joins Pudhari Group as VP, National Head (Sales & Marketing)

Pudhari Group has announced the appointment of Sanjeev Kulkarni as vice president – national head. In this role, he will lead sales and marketing initiatives across Print, TV, FM, and outdoor, driving business growth and market expansion.

Sanjeev will report directly to Dr. Yogesh Jadhav, chairman & editor and Dr. Prathap Sinh Jadhav, chief editor & chairman of Pudhari Group, a 360-degree media house which has presence across print, electronic, FM and outdoor media.

Welcoming Sanjeev Kulkarni to the leadership team, Dr. Yogesh Jadhav chairman & editor PUDHARI Group expressed his enthusiasm stating : “We are delighted to welcome Sanjeev Kulkarni to the Pudhari family. His extensive experience and deep understanding of the media industry make him an invaluable addition to our team. With his leadership, we are confident that Pudhari Group will further strengthen its market presence, innovate its offerings, and continue to set new benchmarks in the industry. We look forward to an exciting journey ahead with Sanjeev leading our sales and marketing efforts.”