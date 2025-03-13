Sanjeev Kulkarni quits VRL Media as Vice President

Sanjeev Kulkarni has resigned from his position as vice president of VRL Media after working for 12 years as vice president, sales marketing and business development

Advertisment

At VRL Media, Sanjeev was responsible for ad sales & brand marketing for Vijayavani , Dighvijay 24x7 News Channel & VijayaVani.Net

During his tenure at VRL Media, Kulkarni worked under managing director Dr. Anand Sankeshwar’s leadership and collaborated with various professionals.

Prior to VRL Media, Sanjeev Kulkarni spent eight years with the Times of India Group, managing Sanjeev Karnataka, The Times of India Kannada, and Vnext. He began his media career in 1999 with Vijayanand Printers as an advertising manager for Vijay Karnataka.

Sanjeev Kulkarni is pursuing new career opportunities and intends to remain in the media industry.