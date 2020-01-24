Sanju Menon appointed as COO of Publicis Ambience & Publicis Beehive

Commenting on the appointment, Srija Chatterjee said: “It’s been an emotional ride these past few days as one of our most dependable faces departs to take on a larger role at the Groupe level. But that’s an exciting journey to undertake and Paritosh deserves every bit of the success that has come his way. I’d like to thank Paritosh for setting up steady and solid-looking agencies under Publicis Ambience & Publicis Beehive. At the same time, I’d like to welcome Sanju to the Publicis Worldwide family and can vouch for his credibility as one of the most exciting talents to watch out for. His credentials in driving growth and strategy and his team-bonding skills make him a prized asset to possess. I look forward to partnering him and carving out an upward trajectory for several brands under the Publicis stable.”