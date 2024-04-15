Sanofi India ropes in Flovie Martins as head of corporate communications and CSR

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Martins graduated from University of Mumbai.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Flovie Martins has joined Sanofi Healthcare India as head of corporate communications and CSR.
In this role, she will be responsible and will overlook for the strategic development and tactical delivery of internal communication, brand PR, public affairs, leadership council etc.
She has previously with companies such as Marsh McLennan, Future Genrali India Life Insurance, Tata AIG General Insurance Company.
Martins has worked in the communications industry for more than 20 years, during which time she has witnessed many developments. She specialises in digital outreach, social impact campaigns, and crisis management. She has led PR campaigns and strategic initiatives for several firms across numerous industries, including FMCG, retail, healthcare, education, lifestyle, corporate, and B2B.