SAP appoints Maurishca Dsouza as senior media advisor- media

Maurishca Dsouza has joined SAP as senior industry advisor – media. In this role, she will work on business-led transformation initiatives focused on the media and entertainment ecosystem.

Announcing the move on LinkedIn, Dsouza wrote, “Starting the new year with a new chapter. Reflecting on my previous role at JioStar (erstwhile Disney+ Hotstar), I’m grateful for the experiences and people that shaped my journey in media and entertainment. I’ve recently joined SAP as Senior Industry Advisor – Media, and look forward to impacting the media ecosystem through business-led transformation.”

Prior to joining SAP, Dsouza was associated with JioStar, where she served as associate director, customer strategy – entertainment, ad sales. Before that, she spent over three years at Disney+ Hotstar, working on go-to-market strategy for the entertainment portfolio.

Her earlier experience includes stints at Bajaj Finserv, where she worked across activation, retention and usage for EMI cards and consumer durables, and at Directi, where she handled marketing roles linked to internet technology and domain solutions.

Across roles, Dsouza’s work has covered media planning, go-to-market strategy, customer strategy, audience segmentation and data-led marketing initiatives, spanning media, financial services and technology sectors.