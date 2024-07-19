Sapangeet Rajwant moves on from Viacom18 after ten years

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She was working as Viacom18's senior vice president of marketing.
Sapangeet Rajwant has departed from Viacom18, concluding a successful decade with the company, sources close to the development confirmed. Rajwant joined Viacom18 in 2014 as the marketing and digital head at Colors TV. During her tenure, she was instrumental in shaping marketing strategies and digital initiatives that propelled Colors TV to new heights in the competitive broadcasting landscape. In her last role at Viacom18, she served as senior vice president of marketing.
Prior to her stint at Viacom18, Rajwant served as the vice president of marketing at ZEE for over nine years. At ZEE, she led the brand and PR initiatives for the flagship channel, ZEE TV. She has also worked with ZEE Telefims, CS Direkt Events and Hero Corporate Services.
Rajwant has nearly two decades of experience in the media and entertainment industry. It remains unclear where she will be heading next.