Sapangeet Rajwant moves on from Viacom18 after ten years

Sapangeet Rajwant has departed from Viacom18, concluding a successful decade with the company, sources close to the development confirmed. Rajwant joined Viacom18 in 2014 as the marketing and digital head at Colors TV. During her tenure, she was instrumental in shaping marketing strategies and digital initiatives that propelled Colors TV to new heights in the competitive broadcasting landscape. In her last role at Viacom18, she served as senior vice president of marketing.