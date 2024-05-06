Sapna Arora departs from Dentsu India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Arora joined the agency in January 2023 as chief client officer.
Dentsu India has announced the departure of Sapna Arora, chief client officer. Sapna, who joined the network in January 2023, played a key role in advancing client solutions and contributing to the network's growth. Collaborating closely with leadership and teams across the agency, she fostered a contemporary business growth culture, facilitating the transformation of dentsu into a 'Network of the Future’.
Harsha Razdan, CEO, of South Asia, dentsu said, “Sapna has been a valuable member of our leadership team and a key partner for our clients. Working across creative, media, and CX business, she exemplified our commitment to addressing clients' business challenges. We extend our best wishes for her continued success.”
Sapna Arora added, “It has been a rewarding journey with dentsu in APAC and India. I've gained insights from the agency side of business as well as diverse clients & industries I have worked with. I express gratitude to Harsha Razdan; he has been a great mentor and an inspiring leader. As I explore new opportunities, I wish dentsu the best in its future endeavours.”