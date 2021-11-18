Sarah Trombetta Returns to WPP/Grey as Chief Client Officer for P&G, Asia, Middle East & Africa

Trombetta takes over from Yashaswini Samat.
Grey Group announced today the appointment of Sarah Trombetta as the Chief Client Officer, Procter & Gamble, Asia, Middle East & Africa (AMEA). Trombetta will be part of WPP/Grey's P&G Global Leadership Team, working closely with Nirvik Singh (President International & Global COO, Grey Group) and Debby Reiner (president, Grey Global Clients & Business Leadership for P&G, WPP).
Trombetta takes over from Yashaswini Samat, a 28-year Grey veteran who will continue to help support the business transition till the end of the year.
Trombetta will be in charge of establishing the strategic direction of the P&G business across key regions, leading the integrated strategies & creative ambitions for its iconic brands to build on Grey's strength as a high performing partner.
With over 20 years of experience in advertising across several continents, including Asia Pacific, Europe and Australia, Trombetta joins from her last role as CEO of Red Havas, where she spent the previous two years in charge of the network's flagship Australian market.
This move marks a return to WPP/Grey for Trombetta as she was previously the CEO of Grey Hong Kong from 2015 to 2019. Under her leadership, the agency transformed its end-to-end digital marketing services solutions for Greater China's largest clients, bringing social commerce, advertising, retail and activation together to deliver growth for many global brands, including P&G (Pantene, Gillette, Olay, Downy, Always), HSBC, Hong Kong Tourism Board and GSK. Before this, she held board-level positions in APAC and the UK at H+K Strategies, another WPP global agency.
Nirvik Singh: "We are beyond thrilled to welcome Sarah back. She is an awarded agency leader, who has had success building global brands in multiple countries, and her track record for transformation and growth is highly impressive. Sarah is a client-focused business leader and strategic thinker who inspires with her energy and vision. I am confident she will lean into the changes on how brands go-to-market across key regions, drawing on our talent and capabilities. Sarah's skill as a collaborator within a global business will further amplify the success of Grey's borderless strategy and our famously effective work.
I would also like to extend my gratitude to Yash, who is leaving an outstanding legacy. An experienced and well-respected business leader, she has worked in diverse markets and has taken on several senior roles whilst at Grey, including Global Brand Agency Leader for Pantene (New York), Chairman & CEO Grey India and EVP, P&G Leader WPP/Grey (Asia, Middle East & Africa). She has made a big impact throughout our network and inspired the next generation of Grey P&G leadership. I wish to thank her for all her hard work, mentorship, guidance and loyalty through the years and wish her well in all her future endeavours," added Nirvik Singh.
Sarah Trombetta: "It's an honor to step up and take the baton from such a revered industry titan. This role brings together an irresistible blend of diverse business markets, iconic global brands and the chance to reunite with world-class talent who I have always known to bring a lot of heart to the work and each other. I could never have imagined that business leadership of this scale would be possible from 'home', so I hope it inspires talent to dream big about the impact they can have in shaping a new post-pandemic chapter together."
Sarah Trombetta will begin her new role on 22nd November 2021.