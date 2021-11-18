Sarah Trombetta Returns to WPP/Grey as Chief Client Officer for P&G, Asia, Middle East & Africa

Sarah Trombetta: "It's an honor to step up and take the baton from such a revered industry titan. This role brings together an irresistible blend of diverse business markets, iconic global brands and the chance to reunite with world-class talent who I have always known to bring a lot of heart to the work and each other. I could never have imagined that business leadership of this scale would be possible from 'home', so I hope it inspires talent to dream big about the impact they can have in shaping a new post-pandemic chapter together."