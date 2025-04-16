Saraswathi Anand joins River as Head of Marketing

River, the Bengaluru-based electric scooter maker, has appointed Saraswathi Anand as head of marketing. She will oversee marketing strategy across brand, digital, and customer experience, with a focus on building brand awareness in new and existing markets.

With close to 2 decades of experience Anand has worked with brands like Network 18, Zee, and Radio Indigo, amongst others. Having spent more than 16 years in media, she has handled all aspects of brand communication and management in her former roles. Her strength lies in her keen understanding of regional consumers. At the core of Anand’s experience lies her ability to integrate research, consumer insights, data analysis, and competitive intelligence.

Commenting on the announcement, Aravind Mani, co-founder and CEO at River shared “We’re thrilled to have Saraswathi join us as head of marketing. She will play a critical role in shaping the brand narrative as we go forward. As River continues with its rapid expansion plans, her expertise in building brands that connect on a deeper level with consumers will be invaluable.”

Saraswathi Anand, new head of marketing at River also shared “I am excited to join River at this crucial time and help grow the company. I love steering and building brands in new market dynamics. River has already created a niche for itself in the urban cities and I am excited to utilise my deep understanding of regional markets to grow River hyperlocally.”