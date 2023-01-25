Saregama India ropes in Shrirang Deodhar as Senior Manager - Music Marketing

Previously, he was with Shemaroo as Senior Marketing Manager.
Saregama India has recently appointed Shrirang Deodhar as senior manager of music marketing. He joins the music company from Shemaroo Entertainment where he worked as senior marketing manager for more than a year. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
At Shemaroo, he was driving brand agenda for Shemaroo Entertainment both for B2B & B2C category. In the past, he has also worked with Discovery and was part of content marketing and was responsible for driving the brand marketing initiatives and communication across on air, ATL media and digital for all tentpoles for DKids and DTamil. Prior to that, he worked with 92.7 Big FM as trade marketing manager for almost two years.
With an experience of around 13 years in marketing and advertising, Shrirang has also worked with Mullen Lowe Lintas and Ogilvy India in the past.