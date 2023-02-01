Sarfaraz Ansari joins DDB MudraMax as Senior Vice President – Integrated Media

Speaking on the new appointment, Rammohan Sundaram, Country Head and Managing Partner - Integrated Media, DDB Mudra Group said, “Sarfaraz’s calm and composed demeanour backed with solid conviction and science makes him one of the best in the business. Especially with some of our large clients, where we needed someone who can fit into our culture and at the same time solidify our leadership in strategic buying across all media. To that effect, he is perfect and has already impacted positively to our setup at Mudramax”