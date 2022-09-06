Sarita Kaushik is now Deputy Executive Editor ABP Majha

She will be taking charge of the entire content of ABP Majha.
ABP Majha has elevated Sarita Kaushik as the Deputy Executive Editor on August 29, 2022. She will be taking charge of the entire content of ABP Majha. This is a significant move in the Marathi news space as it’s for the first time ever that a woman is appointed as an editor of a Marathi news channel. ABP Majha’s entire editorial team will report to Sarita and she will be reporting to Rajiv Khandekar, Executive Vice President - ABP News & ABP Majha.
Committed to the idea of responsible journalism, Sarita has a rich experience of almost 25 years in the field. She joined the ABP Network in the year 2008 as Maharashtra region's bureau chief. She has a vast experience in handling political and internal security beats in print, electronic as well as regional media.
She has several prestigious accolades to her name, for many of which she was the first one to receive them after they were instituted. Some of them being - the first state-level outstanding journalism award by the Mantralaya Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh at the hands of then Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao and then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharshi Narad Puraskar and the Shobha Vinod Memorial Journalist of the year award at the hands of Shatrughan Sinha.
Sarita has studied media in the US through the ambassadorial scholarship of the Rotary International. She has also co-edited - Unmasking India, a best-seller book by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Moreover, she has independently authored - Better than the Dream - which is considered to be a one-of-a-kind narration of an infrastructure project.