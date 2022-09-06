Sarita Kaushik is now Deputy Executive Editor ABP Majha

She has several prestigious accolades to her name, for many of which she was the first one to receive them after they were instituted. Some of them being - the first state-level outstanding journalism award by the Mantralaya Vidhimandal Vartahar Sangh at the hands of then Governor Ch. Vidyasagar Rao and then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Maharshi Narad Puraskar and the Shobha Vinod Memorial Journalist of the year award at the hands of Shatrughan Sinha.