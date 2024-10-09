Sarosh Shetty takes interim CEO role at ICH, Piramal Pharma after Bajaj's exit

Nitish Bajaj, CEO of India Consumer Healthcare at Piramal Pharma, has stepped down to pursue an external opportunity. After Bajaj's exit, Sarosh Shetty has been named interim CEO of the India Consumer Healthcare division, the company stated in a BSE filing.

Shetty brings 27 years of experience, having held leadership roles at Hershey, Unilever, Mahindra & Mahindra, Whirlpool, and Colgate Palmolive. In his previous role at Hershey, he served as director of strategic growth and innovations for international markets. Recently, Shetty has worked as a consultant, focusing on business strategy and growth for consumer-driven brands.

Sarosh Shetty brings extensive expertise in business strategy, marketing, brand building, and innovation. He has led efforts in process transformation, multi-channel communication, and commercial initiatives, successfully scaling new businesses and driving market share growth across various established categories.