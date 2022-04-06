Satish Krishnamurthy joins Interbrand as Chief Strategy Officer

Prior to this, he was Chief Strategy Officer at TBWA\India.
Interbrand has recently roped in Satish Krishnamurthy as Chief Strategy Officer. He joins from TBWA\India, where he worked as Chief Strategy Officer for a year and was integrating disciplines - data, design, culture, and digital strategy, to drive upstream impact on business and downstream impact on all brand experiences. Prior to this, he was with Sideways Consulting as head of the strategy.
In his previous stints, Krishnamurthy has worked with Jio as GM, brand strategy, Chairman’s Office; Reliance Industries as GM, brand strategy, Chairman’s Office; Loyakk Inc. as social influence consultant; Naked communications as communications strategist; DDB Mudra as Account Planner. In the past, he has also worked with TBWA\Chiat\NY as new business strategist and account planner.