Satish Nair joins Zappfresh as Senior Vice President of Retail

Zappfresh has appointed Satish Nair as the senior vice president of retail. With a track record of over 25 years in leadership roles, Nair has been spearheading growth, innovation, and strategic thinking.
In his new capacity, Nair will lead the retail division, developing and executing strategies to enhance customer experience, and propelling sustainable growth initiatives. His visionary leadership is poised to play a decisive role in sculpting Zappfresh's future. His appointment at Zappfresh comes at a pivotal moment for the company, as it continues to expand its reach to the south and is driven to new growth strategies.
On this occasion, Deepanshu Manchanda, the founder of Zappfresh quipped " We warmly welcome Satish Nair as our senior vice president of retail. His extensive industry experience and visionary leadership perfectly align with Zappfresh's commitment to providing customers with the freshest, top-quality products. We are confident that his insights and expertise will serve as a cornerstone in our ongoing quest for growth and expansion."
Nair in his tenure at Mother Dairy saw substantial expansion and modernization, while his time at Cadbury and PepsiCo Frito-Lay witnessed ground breaking Sales & Marketing campaigns and product launches.
Reflecting on his new journey, Nair expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "I am deeply honored to join the Zappfresh family, a company that shares my ardor for excellence. I eagerly anticipate collaborating with the immensely talented Zappfresh team and contributing to the company's continued triumphs. With my experience, I will be able to bring the expertise that will solidify their success to the next level."