Satya Koniki takes charge as Head of Global Delivery for Zoo Media Network

Satya Koniki is a seasoned professional with over 20 years of multi-faceted industry experience and expertise in global operations. Previously, he held key positions in global companies such as HCL, Wunderman, and Hogarth in India and e-commerce startups like Chegg and A1Books in the USA. His efficiency in offshoring, fostering robust agency partnerships, managing high-profile clients, and navigating the complexities of digital marketing will add tangible business value to the Zoo Media team.