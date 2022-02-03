Satya Raghavan promoted to director of marketing partnerships, Google India

He will take on the new role in addition to his existing role as director, Youtube content partnerships, India.
Satya Raghavan, director, Youtube content partnerships, India has been promoted to director, marketing partners, Google India, confirmed the Google spokesperson. He will take on the new role in addition to his existing role.
In his new role, Raghavan will be responsible for partnerships with creative and media agencies to drive digital transformation for the advertiser.
An alumnus of IIM, Lucknow, he joined Google in 2014. Before that he was the chief executive officer and co-founder of a startup called SkoolShop. He has also served as the consumer marketing manager at Microsoft India. Raghavan was also the vice president of marketing at Star India. He has also worked with General Mills and Coca Cola in the past.