Saugata Mukherjee steps down from SonyLIV

Saugata Mukherjee has stepped down as EVP and head of content – Digital Business at SonyLIV after over three years. He will remain in the role until March 15, according to sources close to the development.

Mukherjee had been associated with SonyLIV in senior content roles since 2020. He was appointed head of original content before being elevated to EVP and head of content. In this capacity, he oversaw content strategy and commissioning for the platform.

Before joining SonyLIV, Mukherjee was head of content, India for HBO Max at Warner Bros. Discovery. He has also served as SVP and editor – Hotstar Specials at Hotstar, where he led original content development.

Earlier in his career, he held leadership roles at Star TV Network, including senior vice president and vice president – Content. He has also worked in publishing with Pan Macmillan and HarperCollins Publishers.