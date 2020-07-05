Saugato Bhowmik joins Red Bull India as Marketing Director

Prior to this, he was the Business Head at Viacom 18.
Red Bull India has recently appointed Saugato Bhowmik as its new marketing director. Prior to joining Red Bull, Suagato was working with Viacom 18 Media as business head, VOOT Kids,. Saugato joined the company in 2013 as executive vice president & business head, Consumer Products and Integrated Network Solutions. Before joining Viacom, Saugato worked with HUL for around 10 years, the longest stint of his career.
Saugato started his career with Dabur India as Area Sales Manager in June 2002. Bhowmik has done his MBA in marketing from IMT, Ghaziabad and is graduate from Delhi University in economics.