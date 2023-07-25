Saumya Kumar joins The Indian Express as deputy general manager - Brand

Prior to this, she excelled in the domain of marketing and communications at Red FM.
Saumya Kumar has joined the role of deputy general manager - Brand at The Indian Express, marking her second tenure with the esteemed publication. Prior to this, she excelled in the domain of marketing and communications at Red FM.
During her previous stint with The Indian Express from 2016 to 2021, Kumar contributed significantly as the senior manager - Brand, leaving an indelible mark on the publication's branding efforts.
With a career spanning over 15 years, Kumar has amassed a wealth of experience, having made notable contributions at Hakuhodo Percept, BOD Consulting, and various other prestigious organisations. Her diverse expertise and strategic acumen make her a valuable asset to the team.