Saumya Upadhyaya joins ITC Hotels as head of marketing and public relations

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Her previous stint was with Taj Hotels as director of public relations.
Saumya Upadhyaya has joined ITC Hotels as head of marketing and public relations. She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Her previous stint was with Taj Hotels as director of public relations.
Upadhyaya has over 13 years of experience in the marketing and communications industry. She has worked with real estate and hospitality organisations namely Lodha Group, The St. Regis Mumbai, TUI India, and Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.