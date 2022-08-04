Saurabh Bajaj moves on from Britannia

Prior to Britannia, Bajaj has worked with Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, Mondelez International and Diageo.
Saurabh Bajaj, Marketing Head, Dairy at Britannia has moved on. Prior to this, he has worked with Mondelez and Diageo.
In his role, Bajaj was responsible for the marketing strategy, activations and media for the 450 crore dairy portfolio of Britannia Industries which includes Britannia cheese, ghee, dahi, dairy whitener and winking cow milk shakes. He was supported by three brand managers and reported to the Business Head.
He posted this development in a LinkedIn post.