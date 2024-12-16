Saurabh Bhambri joins PVR INOX as Senior VP of Media Business

PVR INOX, a cinema exhibitor in India, announces the appointment of Saurabh Bhambri as senior vice president - media business. Saurabh will be instrumental in driving the company’s growth, with a particular focus on building and scaling its media monetisation portfolio. He will lead efforts to accelerate revenue growth, champion digital transformation, streamline business automation, and foster innovation through strategic partnerships to enhance and strengthen the company’s media business segment.

Advertisment

In his role as senior vice president for media business at PVR INOX, Saurabh Bhambri will spearhead the integration of digital technologies, such as programmatic advertising and data-driven audience targeting, to enhance advertising efficiency. He will also develop unique and engaging advertising formats, leveraging PVR INOX’s extensive cinema network as a premium media platform. Additionally, he will streamline business operations through automation and analytics to deliver impactful advertising campaigns. His leadership will play a key role in shaping PVR INOX’s vision for redefining cinema-based media solutions.

Shalu Sabharwal, chief sales officer, PVR INOX, expressed her enthusiasm about the appointment: "We are delighted to welcome Saurabh as our new Senior Vice President – Media Business at PVR INOX. Saurabh’s extensive experience in digital advertising and media monetisation, combined with his innovative approach, will play a vital role in shaping the future of our media business. We are confident that his leadership will further strengthen our growth trajectory and help us unlock new opportunities. We look forward to Saurabh’s contributions as we continue to redefine the entertainment and media landscape."

With 17 years of experience, Saurabh Bhambri has held senior positions at some of the country’s top organisations, including Paytm Ads and Times Internet. In these roles, he was pivotal in developing and expanding their revenue portfolios from the ground up. His innovative mindset and ability to deliver impactful results have established him as a dynamic leader in the digital advertising space.

On his appointment, Saurabh Bhambri said, "I am excited to join PVR INOX Limited at such a transformative time for the media and entertainment industry. The convergence of cinema and digital media presents unique opportunities, and I look forward to driving innovative strategies that will unlock value for the company and its stakeholders. Together with the exceptional team at PVR INOX, I aim to create a robust media business that aligns with the company’s vision and growth ambitions."