Saurabh Dwivedi exits Lallantop after 12 years

Journalist Saurabh Dwivedi has stepped down from India Today Group Digital after a 12-year association. Dwivedi was the founding editor of Lallantop and was also associated with India Today Hindi.

Dwivedi announced his departure through a post on X, stating that he plans to take a break before deciding on his next professional move.

"Thank you, @TheLallantop for identity, lessons, and courage.And best wishes for the future. My association here comes to an end. I will introspect, take a leisure break and then talk about the resolve to move forward. You all have also taught me many things. Thank you,"

Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai responded to the announcement on X, acknowledging Dwivedi’s contribution to the platform and his show.

"We will all miss you @saurabhtop and I will miss you even more. For me,Neta Nagri will always remain a special show . And @TheLallantop a real trend setter. Hopefully our paths will cross again. Good luck and god bless!"

Dwivedi joined the India Today Group as a features editor at aajtak.in under the Mediaplex initiative. Over the years, he became one of the group’s key editorial figures, playing a central role in shaping Lallantop’s editorial direction and audience connect.