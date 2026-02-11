Saurabh Dwivedi joins The Indian Express

Saurabh Dwivedi has joined The Indian Express Group. Executive director Anant Goenka confirmed the development in a LinkedIn post.

The announcement stated: “My Dearest Colleagues, Please join me in welcoming Saurabh Dwivedi to the Express family.

In the crowded, noisy world of visual journalism in India, Saurabh carved out something rare: a youthful space defined by intelligence, patience and quality, rather than noise and sensationalism. His voice is distinctive, it’s curious without being combative. It invites conversation rather than shutting it down.

What has always struck me about his work is a restless hunger for the story, empathy for all perspectives, and more importantly, most importantly, I have seen in him a constant effort to meet audiences wherever they are and engaging the news consumer with a relatable humility.

These are qualities that matter tremendously in journalism today, they resonate strongly with the values The Indian Express has long worked to nurture and secure: credibility, fairness and accuracy. In our conversations, Saurabh often said how much of his own work was shaped by journalism from the pages of The Indian Express. I’m delighted that those conversations have now come full circle.

Reporting to Chief Editor Raj Kamal Jha, I am certain that Saurabh will expand Express' journalism, and take the best of our investigative and explanatory work to the ever-growing, discerning Hindi audience. This is journalism gained in translation, I am sure all of you are as excited as I am for this new journey.

Saurabh, welcome to the Express Group, let’s get started!”

Dwivedi will report to chief editor Raj Kamal Jha. Previously he was the founding editor of the Hindi digital news platform The Lallantop. He had also served as editor of India Today Hindi during his tenure at the India Today Group.