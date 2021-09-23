Saurabh Gupta joins iCubesWire as Vice President West Region

Saurabh has previously worked with HT Media, Amar Ujala, Hungama and brings in more than 15 years of experience under his belt.
Saurabh Gupta has joined iCubesWire as vice president West Region and will be operating out of the Mumbai Office.
Speaking on the new role, Saurabh Gupta, said, “I am delighted to have joined iCubesWire as a VP West Region and I look forward to working closely with the iCubesWire team to achieve these goals and enable iCubesWire to scale up and further augment its offerings.”
Saurabh will be heading the West Operations for iCubesWire and will bring the entire product portfolio to the market.
Commenting on Saurabh’s appointment, Sahil Chopra, founder & CEO, iCubesWire, said, “We are excited to welcome Saurabh on board. Saurabh brings with him a vast experience and we look forward to growing our portfolio in the West market under his leadership. I welcome Saurabh to the iCubesWire family and look forward to him taking things forward.”