Saurabh Mathur to head experience and technology team at VMLY&R India...

When quizzed on how his new role is different from his last, Mathur mentions that traditional brand planning involves using brand models to understand the consumers better. "At the end of attempting to understand the consumer, is a manifestation of a communication, such as a TVC or a digital campaign. However, customer experience is a slightly more holistic exercise. We specialise in areas such as consumer journey mapping in which you account for the end-to-end journey of the consumer. For example, if a customer wants to buy a car, he does his research beforehand and the journey to the purchase spans for 3-4 months, during which he encounters various touchpoints. The challenge is that a brand needs to be present and active on all these touchpoints to ensure an optimal consumer experience," he explains.