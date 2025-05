Saurabh Sabikhi joins Famous Innovations as executive creative director. Prior to this role, Sabikhi served as creative director at Media.Monks for two years.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Sabikhi has over a decade of experience in copywriting and creative direction. He started his career with Cheil India as a senior copywriter. He has also worked with organisations such as Adept Media and Mullen Lintas.