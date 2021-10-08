Saurabh Shah elected as the new Regional President of IACC West India Council for 2021-22

He is the CEO of Universal Business & Corporate Services Centre (UBCSC), a Business Consultancy Firm, which provides Indian and Foreign Entrepreneurs/ Companies with a wide range of business solutions and compliance related services. Saurabh Shah has expertise in providing Business Advisory; Legal & Compliance related services to many Indian and Overseas business entities. He has assisted the City of Yokohama of Japan to set up a Representative Office in India. Shah has an extensive corporate experience and has served various entities.