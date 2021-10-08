Saurabh Shah elected as the new Regional President of IACC West India Council for 2021-22

He is the CEO of Universal Business & Corporate Services Centre (UBCSC), a Business Consultancy Firm
Mumbai-based Corporate Advisor and a Business Strategist, Mr. Saurabh Shah was elected as the Regional President of the Western Region of Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), the apex bi-lateral body synergizing India-US business relations.
He is the CEO of Universal Business & Corporate Services Centre (UBCSC), a Business Consultancy Firm, which provides Indian and Foreign Entrepreneurs/ Companies with a wide range of business solutions and compliance related services. Saurabh Shah has expertise in providing Business Advisory; Legal & Compliance related services to many Indian and Overseas business entities. He has assisted the City of Yokohama of Japan to set up a Representative Office in India. Shah has an extensive corporate experience and has served various entities.
An expert in Indo-US bilateral trade, Shah also chairs the Ease of Doing Business Committee of the Chamber. His association with the IACC over many years will help to lead the chamber in the direction of further improving the Indo-US business relationship.
Responding to his election, Saurabh Shah outlined his goals and priorities that include improved trade activity by continuously engaging the members of the chamber with various business activities and closely working with the government. He also stated that the chamber will maintain a good relationship with US consulates and their commercial attaches in India.