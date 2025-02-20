Saurabh Srivastava rejoins Housr as Chief Business Officer

Housr, a co-living brand in India, announced the joining of Saurabh Srivastava as chief business officer (CBO). Srivastava, who has previously worked with Housr as chief growth officer and CMO, in his new role as CBO, he will bebe responsible for looking after the brand’s business operations, marketing, strategic initiatives and expansion efforts.

Srivastava has over 20 years of experience and background in business growth and marketing, with over 12 years in leadership roles. Prior to joining Housr, he served as C-Suite leader across organisations like Foundit (aka Monster), Jabong, MobiKwik, ixigo, Goodyear, and Maruti Suzuki, among others. In these roles, he successfully led multiple high-impact business growth initiatives.

Talking about his appointment, Saurabh said, “Returning to Housr fills me with immense excitement and purpose. The company’s phenomenal growth in such a short time reflects its unwavering commitment to excellence, innovative products, and our residents' trust in us. Now, my focus is twofold: to amplify value for our users by deepening their connection to the Housr ecosystem and to drive scalable profitability by leveraging data-driven insights, strategic partnerships, and operational synergies.”

Welcoming Saurabh to the team, Deepak Anand, co-founder and CEO, Housr, said, “We are excited to have Saurabh rejoin the Housr family. He was instrumental and a key part of the founding team when we built Housr from the grounds up. His deep understanding of Housr as a brand, along with his effective marketing and business skills, will play a key role in driving our next phase of growth, ensuring we continue to grow and evolve and further strengthen Housr’s leadership position in India.”