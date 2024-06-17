Saurabh Tyagi joins Deepspatial Inc. as director of brand and marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Deepspatial Inc., a geographic information systems (GIS) and geospatial AI company, has appointed Saurabh Tyagi as its new director of brand and marketing. Tyagi joins the company with more than twenty-six years of expertise in marketing communications and brand development. He will spearhead the company’s branding initiatives.
Tyagi has previously worked at Amar Ujala Publications and the Times of India (Bennett & Coleman Group). He has also explored entrepreneurship by founding Guruji Speaks, an Astrotech platform.
In his new role at Deepspatial, Tyagi will lead the development and implementation of a comprehensive brand and marketing strategy designed to propel organisational growth and solidify the company's market leadership. His responsibilities will encompass content creation, digital marketing, communications, and brand development.