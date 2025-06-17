Saurav Goyal to head Driver & Delivery Org for Swiggy

Swiggy, a leading on-demand convenience platform, has appointed Saurav Goyal as SVP and head-driver & delivery org for Swiggy.

Goyal has been leading the business finance function since June 2020 and has been instrumental in achieving Swiggy’s goals over the years. In line with Swiggy’s focus in developing internal talent and building a future-ready organisation, he will now head the driver and delivery org and spearhead initiatives aimed at empowering delivery partners who are one of the key pillars of Swiggy’s ecosystem.

Taking to LinkedIn to reflect on his new role, he expressed enthusiasm about the new role and underscored “how delivery partners are the backbone of Swiggy’s reliability and reach.”

Speaking on the appointment, Girish Menon, CHRO, Swiggy, said, “At Swiggy, we are committed to building a resilient and truly future-ready organisation. This recent transition underscores our belief in nurturing our internal talent and building leaders, for today and the future.”

Saurav also shared that he will be double hatting as head of business finance until a new leader joins to take on this role. Saurav is a seasoned strategic finance and business transformation leader with over 18 years of experience across industries. He actively contributed to Swiggy’s IPO, demonstrating his expertise in navigating complex financial landscapes. His core strengths include strategic planning, operational excellence, as well as driving businesses toward sustainable profitability. Throughout his career, he has played crucial roles in leading brands such as Ola, Flipkart and Tata Communications.