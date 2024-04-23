Savills India ropes in Neha Bahl Gujral as head of marketing and communications

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
She previously managed campaigns for flagship smartphones and wearables at Samsung.
Savills India, an international real estate advisory firm, has announced a strategic leadership move with the appointment of Neha Bahl Gujral as the new head of marketing & communications for the brand in India.
Neha brings experience and expertise in marketing, communications and brand building across diverse industries within the B2B and B2C domains. With over 20 years of experience in this field, she holds a BBA in marketing and pursued her post graduation in Advertising from MICA.
“We are thrilled to have Neha join to join the Savills group. Her extensive experience and proven track record in the industry make her the perfect fit to lead our marketing initiatives as we continue to grow and expand our brand presence. Her ability to drive impactful marketing strategies and innovative approaches to brand development make her an invaluable addition to our brand," commented Anurag Mathur, CEO, Savills India.
“I am thrilled to be joining Savills, a company that is making significant strides in expanding its presence in India. With a growing footprint, Savills is poised for remarkable growth and success. I am excited to contribute to Savills' continued growth story and drive meaningful and impactful strategies to further elevate the brand,” said Neha Bahl Gujral, head of marketing & communications, Savills India.
Prior to joining Savills, Neha held leadership positions in organisations, including her recent tenure at Samsung, where she spearheaded marketing & communications for flagship smartphones and wearables. She was also associated with HP, National Geographic, Microsoft among others in her tenure, where she led critical campaigns to drive impact on brand and business alike.