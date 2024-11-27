SBI Funds Management appoints Nand Kishore as MD & CEO

SBI Funds Management, a joint venture between State Bank of India and Amundi, Europe’s asset manager, has appointed Nand Kishore as its managing director and chief executive officer. Kishore, who was serving as deputy managing director of State Bank of India, succeeds Shamsher Singh in this role.

Kishore has more than 34 years of experience working with State Bank of India across major banking verticals such as branch banking, international operations, treasury operations and investment banking, corporate banking and retail operations. He began his career at the State Bank of India as a probationary officer in 1990 and moved up the ranks to become deputy managing director.

Prior to his current deputation at SBIFM, Kishore served as deputy managing director (Global Markets) at SBI’s Corporate Centre in Mumbai, where he oversaw the bank’s treasury operations.

Over the past 34 years, Nand Kishore has held several key positions, including chief dealer at SBI New York, deputy general manager and chief operating officer at Corporate Accounts Group in Delhi, deputy general manager (Interest Rate Markets) at global markets in Mumbai, general manager at Corporate Accounts Group in BKC, Mumbai, and chief general manager, Bengaluru Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, Kishore said, “I am honoured to join SBI Funds Management and lead the largest fund house in the country. Our goal is to not just be a market leader but a market maker, expanding our reach and influence to become the first port of call for investors. We offer a comprehensive range of services across Mutual Funds, Portfolio Management Services, Alternative Investment Funds, Offshore Funds, and GIFT City, catering to Retail, High Net Worth Individuals, Corporates, and Institutional Investors. As I embark on this new journey, I am confident that our team at SBI Funds Management will continue to achieve new milestones and serve our stakeholders with dedication.”