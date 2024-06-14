SBI General Insurance appoints Ajit Sharma as regional head for East 2

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters

SBI General Insurance, one of India’s general insurers, has announced the appointment of Ajit Sharma as regional head for East 2. This appointment is in line with the company’s vision to strengthen the regional presence for expansion and growth.
In this role, Sharma will be responsible for leading and driving the East 2 business, ensuring adherence to compliance parameters, and achieving operational performance benchmarks.
Sharma is a seasoned industry professional with close to two decades of experience across various industries. He has held positions in companies like ICICI Lombard, MetLife India, Vserv Capital, Bajaj Allianz Life, and Getit Infomediary.
His expertise and strategic leadership have consistently contributed to the growth and success of these organisations. Sharma holds an MBA degree with specialisation in Marketing from M.K.M. Indian Inst. of Management, University of Rajasthan, Jaipur.
"We are delighted to welcome Ajit to our team as the regional head - East 2. His extensive industry knowledge, proven leadership skills, and track record of delivering exceptional results make him a valuable addition to our organisation. I am confident that under Ajit’s leadership, our East 2 operations will continue to thrive and achieve new milestones." said Rakesh Kaul, CBO, SBI General Insurance.
On his appointment Ajit Sharma said, "I'm thrilled to join SBI General Insurance as the regional head - East 2. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive growth, expand our reach, and ensure we add value to the lives of our customers and stakeholders."
Sharma’s appointment underscores SBI General Insurance's commitment to fostering talent and driving excellence across all facets of their business.