SBI General Insurance appoints Mohd. Arif Khan as Deputy CEO

SBI General Insurance, a General Insurance company, announced the appointment of Mohd. Arif Khan as the deputy chief executive officer (Deputy CEO). Khan is a seasoned banking professional with over 25 years of distinguished service at State Bank of India (SBI). He brings with him a wealth of expertise and leadership experience across a broad range of strategic and operational domains in banking and financial services.

Khan began his career with SBI in 2000 as a probationary officer and has since held several key leadership positions across Retail Banking, Strategic Training Unit (STU), and Core Banking Solution (CBS) implementation and training projects. In his most recent role, he served as general manager, Network-I, at SBI’s local head office in Thiruvananthapuram, where he led large-scale business and operational initiatives.

Speaking on the appointment, Naveen Chandra Jha, MD and CEO, SBI General Insurance, said, "We are delighted to welcome Mohd. Arif Khan to the SBI General Insurance leadership team. His vast experience across diverse banking functions, strong strategic expertise, and deep understanding of the business, will be instrumental in propelling the company to greater heights. I look forward to working closely with him as we drive innovation, enhance customer value, and further strengthen our position in the general insurance industry."

On his appointment Mohd. Arif Khan said, “I am delighted to be a part of SBI General Insurance family. India’s general insurance sector offers tremendous potential for transformative growth, and I see great opportunity for SBI General to lead the way. I look forward to building a superior customer experience, delivering profitable growth, introducing innovative products to evolving needs and expanding our footprint in underserved markets. My focus will be on creating meaningful value for our customers, stakeholders, and the communities we serve.”

Khan holds a postgraduate degree in Mathematics and is a Certified Information Systems Auditor (ISACA, USA). He holds a PGDFA in Advanced Wealth Management (IIBF) and RMAI certificate course on Risk Management & Affiliate of Risk Management Association of India.