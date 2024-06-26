SBI General Insurance names Naveen Chandra Jha as managing director and chief executive officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this, he was the deputy managing director, State Bank of India.
SBI General Insurance Company has named Naveen Chandra Jha as its new managing director and chief executive officer. He was nominated by the parent company, State Bank of India. He succeeds Kishore Kumar Poludasu.
Jha has been associated with the State Bank of India since 1994 and held several key positions during his tenure. Prior to this, he was the deputy managing director at State Bank of India, and served as the chief general manager of Amaravati Circle, Andhra Pradesh.
Jha brings over three decades of extensive experience in the banking industry. He will leverage his experience and business acumen to drive the company.