SBI Securities appoints Vikas Bhargava as Chief Financial Officer

SBICAP Securities, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SBI Capital Markets, has appointed Vikas Bhargava as its new chief financial officer (CFO). Based in Mumbai, Bhargava joins SBI Securities on deputation from SBI.

Bhargava brings over two decades of rich experience with the State Bank of India, where he joined as a probationary officer in 2001. Over the past 24 years, he has held several senior leadership roles across diverse domains including market risk management, forex treasury, offshore wholesale banking, and industrial relations. His international exposure includes a pivotal tenure in Bahrain as vice-president, treasury operations. Prior to his new role, he served as deputy general manager and CDO at LHO Thiruvananthapuram.

“We are delighted to welcome Vikas Bhargava as our new chief financial officer,” said Deepak Kumar Lalla, managing director and CEO, SBI Securities. “His deep expertise in financial management and strategic insight will play a critical role in shaping SBI Securities’ growth journey. Vikas brings a proven track record of driving operational excellence and delivering results across complex financial landscapes, both in India and overseas.”

Commenting on his new role, Vikas Bhargava said, “It’s a privilege to step into the role of CFO at SBI Securities at such a crucial moment in its growth story. My focus will be on driving robust financial performance, unlocking operational efficiencies, and championing a culture of innovation and accountability. Together, we will sharpen our competitive edge and create long-term value for our customers, partners, and stakeholders.

Bhargava holds a Master’s degree in Commerce and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers.