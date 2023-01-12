Scaler appoints Manish Pansari as Senior VP

Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, InterviewBit & Scaler, said, "We at Scaler are on a mission to transform the tech industry by equipping software professionals with the right skill-set to create meaningful impact in the real world. With this mission, it's imperative to have the brightest minds among us to achieve our goals. Over the years, our workforce has grown rapidly primarily due to our ability to attract the best talent from the industry. This has certainly influenced what we do and how we do it. Last year alone, amidst the sea of startup and tech layoffs, we expanded our workforce by 35%, which is a testament to our focus and strategic decision-making at Scaler. To fortify our leadership and further strengthen our business, I am delighted to welcome Manish aboard on this exciting journey. The abundance of experience that Manish possesses is sure to amplify our commitment towards career progression, echoing our resolve towards strengthening market leadership."