Scaler appoints Manish Pansari as Senior VP

Scaler announced the appointment of Manish Pansari as senior vice president - business at InterviewBit and Scaler. Manish will lead the Data Science & Machine Learning business, providing differentiated and aspirational offerings for technical skilling. With an immediate focus on the Indian market, he will be responsible for scaling the DSML vertical.
With over 20 years of experience, Manish has led business, operations and senior consulting roles across diverse organizations like Myntra, Jabong, Betterplace & Kearney and managed clients across geographies, including the US, Japan, China, South-East Asia, Middle East & India.
Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, InterviewBit & Scaler, said, "We at Scaler are on a mission to transform the tech industry by equipping software professionals with the right skill-set to create meaningful impact in the real world. With this mission, it's imperative to have the brightest minds among us to achieve our goals. Over the years, our workforce has grown rapidly primarily due to our ability to attract the best talent from the industry. This has certainly influenced what we do and how we do it. Last year alone, amidst the sea of startup and tech layoffs, we expanded our workforce by 35%, which is a testament to our focus and strategic decision-making at Scaler. To fortify our leadership and further strengthen our business, I am delighted to welcome Manish aboard on this exciting journey. The abundance of experience that Manish possesses is sure to amplify our commitment towards career progression, echoing our resolve towards strengthening market leadership."
Manish Pansari, senior vice president - Business at InterviewBit and Scaler, said, "The present ecosystem necessitates a complete technological revolution in the country's educational landscape. I am very excited by the opportunity to revolutionize this ecosystem and create a legacy. Scaler has been a torchbearer of innovation - bridging the gap between industry demand and prevalent pedagogy. I look forward to further building Scaler - growing the business profitably, with a focus on driving learning outcomes and delivering a superlative experience for all our learners and partners.”