Scaler appoints Ratnakar Reddy as head of India & MENA region for B2B business

Scaler has appointed Ratnakar Reddy as head of the B2B business for India and the MENA region. He will oversee the platform’s enterprise skilling strategy, with a focus on supporting government bodies, digital-first firms and large enterprises navigating AI adoption.

Advertisment

His remit includes strengthening Scaler’s B2B proposition, expanding regional teams and shaping curricula aligned to the needs of the IT/ITeS sector, GCCs and government organisations.

Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder of Scaler, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ratnakar Reddy to our leadership team. His unparalleled cross-sector experience and deep insights into AI position him perfectly to spearhead our B2B expansion across India and MENA. As we strategically scale our operations and bridge the critical AI talent gap, Ratnakar’s leadership and expertise will be pivotal.”

Ratnakar Reddy said, “With the advent of AI, the need to reskill and continuously evolve the existing workforce has become paramount across all sectors. The immense demand for AI and Data Science skills across industries presents an unparalleled opportunity for India to cement its position as the skill capital of the world, meeting not only our domestic needs but also the surging global demand for talent in AI. Scaler, with its robust offerings, including industry-aligned curricula designed to meet real-world demands and future-proof careers, is the essential partner in driving this critical upskilling agenda and empowering professionals for the new era.”

Over the next year, Reddy will lead efforts to expand Scaler’s B2B presence and strengthen coverage across India and MENA. Scaler has already carried out multiple enterprise skilling projects in the region in 2025, including work with ADGM Academy and training programmes for telecom operator DU. It is also supporting workforce enablement initiatives such as NAFIS’ job-matching platform.